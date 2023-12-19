Board member Detlef Kaiser said in a statement that the order includes short- and medium-range aircraft, with options to purchase additional aircraft, making it “the largest fleet modernization in the history” of the group.

Additional order options include 20 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, 60 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, as well as an additional 40 A320 aircraft, of which the group currently operates 450 aircraft.

The A220 aircraft will be designated for use by Lufthansa City Airlines, the new short-haul aircraft from Frankfurt and Munich.

But no final decision has been made about which of the Lufthansa Group's airlines will use the Boeing 737-8 MAX.

The group includes Lufthansa, Lufthansa City Airlines, and Swiss Airlines.

The aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2032.

Kaiser explained that these aircraft are “quieter and more efficient,” and produce “up to 30 percent less carbon dioxide compared to previous models.”

The group aims to reduce net carbon dioxide emissions by half by 2030, compared to 2019, and achieve carbon neutralization by 2050.