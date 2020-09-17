JOHANNESBURG (dpa-AFX) – After extensive relaxation of the corona restrictions, Lufthansa is preparing for more flights to African countries. “We are in the starting blocks,” said the Lufthansa manager André Schulz responsible for the continent on Thursday of the German press agency. Since August, the number of flights to Kenya has increased again to four a week, to Namibia the flight connection between Frankfurt and Windhoek will begin this Saturday.

Mauritius could also be included again in the program at the end of the year. “Travel behavior and the structure of demand will change – but we are very confident when looking at the market,” said Schulz. An important piece of the puzzle is the opening of the border announced the previous evening in South Africa after a six-month airspace closure.

“We will bring the crane back to Johannesburg at the beginning of October,” said Schulz. A prerequisite is the publication of the list of states that are classified as high-risk countries with a view to the corona virus. Before the lockdown in South Africa, which was announced at the end of March, Lufthansa had offered a daily flight to the Cape State. “We are dealing with a completely new market environment in which we all first have to learn how to reposition ourselves,” said Schulz. It is clear, however, that the Eurowings flight in Namibia’s capital Windhoek, as well as the Kenya flights, have been booked “very well”. A trend is also already recognizable that the airfreight share will play a greater role in the future./rek/DP/eas