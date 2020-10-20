Shock moment at Frankfurt Airport: The instruments show incorrect values, the flight has to be aborted. A Lufthansa Cargo Boeing has to make an emergency landing.

Frankfurt – An airplane of the Lufthansa Cargo narrowly escaped a disaster. This is reported by the specialist portal “Aviation Herald”. The reason was apparently wrong values ​​of the altimeter.

The flight of the Boeing 777-200F machine with the registration D-ALFG should take place on Saturday, October 10th, around 9:20 am from airport Frankfurt start to Shanghai-Pudong. The pilots radioed shortly after take-off according to “Avaiation Herald” the emergency call “Mayday Mayday” to Frankfurtbecause her altimeter was showing unreliable readings.

Return to Frankfurt Airport after just an hour

A request from the pilots to the tower on airport Frankfurt found that, according to the data it sent, their aircraft was only around 61 meters high. The instruments on board the Boeing, on the other hand, indicated an altitude of around 1900 meters. Information that also matched the pilot’s visual altitude. However, since the transmission of the actual flight altitude is of essential importance for the safety of air traffic, the pilots decided to return to Frankfurt Airport.

The machine flew from Frankfurt Airport the following day

Before landing, the crew let the Lufthansa cargo machine still run out of fuel in order not to end up overweight. Around 65 minutes after take-off, the roughly one and a half year old Boeing returned to runway 07C Frankfurt Airport on how Flightaware portal data demonstrate.

The incident involving the 777-200F did not pose a threat to people in the air because it was a cargo aircraft. On the following day (13.10.2020) According to Lufthansa Cargo, the machine flew again. It went from Frankfurt off to Tokyo.