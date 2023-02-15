There was a serious failure of the IT systems at Lufthansa. As a result, an as yet unknown number of flights were delayed or cancelled. The systems for checking in as well as for boarding are affected.

BA serious failure of the IT systems occurred at Lufthansa on Wednesday. As a result, an as yet unknown number of flights were delayed or cancelled. The systems for checking in as well as for boarding are affected. Aircraft and passengers were backed up at Frankfurt Airport. A spokeswoman in Frankfurt explained that they are working intensively on a solution.

Read more on FAZ.NET shortly