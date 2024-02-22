PA major blow at Deutsche Lufthansa: four out of six board members are leaving the group almost at the same time. Only the chairman of the board, Carsten Spohr, and the previous head of human resources, Michael Niggemann, remain. The supervisory board is restructuring the management body to a historic extent, reshuffling departments, and the corporate management team is being reduced from six to five people.

The official explanation for the major restructuring is that after the pandemic crisis has been overcome, the “next phase of corporate development” begins. The board now wants more focus on innovations and strategic developments instead of on everyday business. Because the challenges remained great. “We want to approach it with new momentum and a changed team that combines even more international experience and diverse perspectives,” the chairman of the supervisory board, Karl-Ludwig Kley, is quoted as saying.

The key word in the quote might be “team.” From the perspective of the supervisors, the team spirit on the board was in need of improvement at times. When operations ramped up after the Corona downturn, there was even a dispute about who was responsible for it. “Interaction with our customers, investors, partners, but also collaboration within the Lufthansa Group requires a strong understanding of teamwork more than ever,” says Klay. The praise of the head of the supervisory board that the previous board of directors had “successfully managed the challenging resurgence” does not dispel the impression that dissatisfaction had also built up.

An unplanned personnel change

There were frictional losses and not everything was carried out in a sufficiently concerted manner. A small example: Anyone who navigates back and forth between the bonus points portal and the Lufthansa travel app in the group's online offerings will come across technical disruptions that are no longer considered up-to-date. This has not gone unnoticed by the supervisory board members, who are also passengers. In order to form a true team for the top management, the blow now seemed more appropriate than gradual adjustments. In order to do this, it is accepted that several managers will have to learn the ropes at the same time.







However, the renovation turns out to be larger than intended. CFO Remco Steenbergen interrupted the plans with his wish to say goodbye. The Dutchwoman only came to Lufthansa three years ago from the Barry Callebaut chocolate company. He quickly gained a reputation as a financial architect for the recovery after the pandemic, he facilitated new aircraft financing and completed the sales of the in-flight caterer LSG and the travel and credit card service provider Airplus.



Still together on the board: CFO Remco Steenbergen and CEO Carsten Spohr.

:



Image: Reuters



They wanted to hold him. But Steenbergen is drawn to another, as yet unnamed, but probably higher-paying position. This problem is not hitting Lufthansa for the first time. Steenbergen will be leaving at the next general meeting on May 7th, the remaining changes will follow on July 1st. And Steenbergen's departure comes at such short notice that the successor has not been arranged. A list of suggestions should be ready, according to company circles, and discussions with candidates should follow in the next few weeks.

Time for change has come

The group sees it as a good coincidence for the restructuring that the terms of office of network director Harry Hohmeister, who is also considered to be the master of the ticket price system, and fleet and technology director Detlev Kayser, expire in rotation. In addition, both will turn 60, Hohmeister in April, Kayser at the beginning of 2025. Until last year, the rule was that Lufthansa board members had to say goodbye at 60 – but not since then.







According to reports, Hohmeister in particular could have imagined staying a while longer. There is no criticism of those leaving; supervisory board chairman Klay thanks them for their “outstanding work” and pays them “highest recognition,” but the majority of the supervisory committee was that the time for a change had come.

Christina Foerster also receives praise, as the only woman on the board was responsible for brand management, sustainability issues and the company's internal start-up innovation hub – a somewhat diffuse area of ​​responsibility. She stood out among the suits on the board because of her colorful dresses, which she designs herself. It made Lufthansa an industry pioneer with tariffs that take refueling with more expensive alternative fuel into account. Nevertheless, a separation was mutually agreed upon.