Frankfurt (dpa)

The German aviation group, Lufthansa, intends to maintain its exclusive service offers despite the losses resulting from the Corona pandemic crisis.

“We are currently planning a new generation of first class,” said Christina Forster, a member of the board of directors, in an interview with the German newspaper “Handelsblatt” published yesterday, confirming that the currently closed first class lounge in Frankfurt and the honorary circle of frequent travelers will also be preserved.

Forrester reiterated the plan to reduce “business class” seats in many aircraft in favor of the “premium economy” middle class, due to the strict travel rules in large companies.

“In the future, there will be more business trips to which the domestic rules of economic travel apply, including the distinguished economist,” Forrester said. This is why the demand for these groups is increasing, and we are responding to that. ”

Forrester said it is not currently possible to determine a general percentage of seats to which the change will apply.