The Ufo union called on around 19,000 cabin employees at the German airline to stop services on Tuesday in Frankfurt and on Wednesday in Munich. The country is experiencing a wave of strikes in transport. The wave of strikes seems to have no end in Germany. After another week of stoppages in urban transport, Deutsche Bahn trains and Lufthansa ground staff, it is now the turn of the German airline's flight attendants to sit back. Work will be halted in Frankfurt and Munich next week.

The union Ufo called on this Saturday (09/03) around 19 thousand flight attendants from Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to join the serious action on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the union, the service will be suspended from 4am to 11pm on Tuesday for all departures from Frankfurt and, on Wednesday, on all departures from Munich. Lufthansa operates daily flights to Brazil from both airports, which is why many Brazilians may also be affected.

Ufo highlights that the strike occurs after the company, on Thursday, announced a record result of almost 1.7 billion euros in net profit – the third best in the company's history.

“Cabin staff should now also benefit from this good result and the concessions made during the coronavirus crisis should be sufficiently compensated,” said Joachim Vázquez Bürger, executive director of Ufo.

The decision was taken in a vote on Wednesday, with more than 96% approval, according to the union.

What is at stake

Ufo is calling for a 15% increase in salaries for Lufthansa's approximately 18 cabin crew and Cityline's nearly 1,000 for a period of 18 months and an inflation-compensating bonus of 3,000 euros.

Founded in 1992, Ufo is a sectoral union that exclusively represents flight attendants, mainly from Condor and Lufthansa companies. Its main competitor is the DGB ver.di union, which also wants to organize a strike by flight attendants. Cooperation between the two unions, however, is unlikely.

In 2022, following the coronavirus crisis, Ufo was the only Lufthansa Group union to refrain from industrial action. In the collective agreement, mainly the lowest salary groups were covered by an increase, but the inflationary compensation bonus was postponed until the current round of negotiations.

According to Lufthansa, around 100,000 passengers are expected to be affected by the strike. “We regret that there is now a strike instead of negotiations and that the union is unnecessarily conducting the collective bargaining dispute at the expense of our passengers,” said Lufthansa human resources manager Michael Niggemann. “We remain ready for dialogue and ask Ufo to sit down with us again at the negotiating table,” he added.

The company said passengers will receive information about cancellations and rebooking options this Sunday, throughout the day, via email or via the Lufthansa app.

Various fare conflicts at Lufthansa

Lufthansa is involved in collective bargaining disputes in several areas. Last Thursday and Friday, the union ver.di called on Lufthansa ground staff to go on strike, the effects of which were still felt this Saturday morning, with some cancellations and delays.

Employees at freight subsidiary Lufthansa Cargo had already stood down, and before that those at Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Technical Training.

In February, there were three work stoppages in the pay dispute for around 25,000 Lufthansa ground staff, each of which paralyzed passenger traffic for around a day.

Ver.di demands 12.5% ​​more salary and an inflation compensation bonus for one year. To date, Lufthansa has offered 10% higher salaries for a period of 28 months.

