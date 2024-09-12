The current suspension was in effect until the end of September.

The company had suspended its flights to the Lebanese capital since the end of July due to the worsening security risks in the region due to the escalation in Gaza.

The company also resumed flights to Tel Aviv in Israel – the group includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines – on September 5.

Flights to Tehran have resumed since September 5.

A Lufthansa spokesman said Austrian was the only company in the group currently flying to Iran.