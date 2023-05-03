FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa said it expects strong demand for mid-year holiday travel to fill its aircraft and help it meet its full-year targets.

“Continuously strong demand gives us confidence for the coming months,” CFO Remco Steenbergen said on Wednesday.

The company said it still expects to post a significant year-over-year improvement in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the full year 2023.

For the first quarter, the company recorded negative adjusted Ebit of 273 million euros, after loss of 577 million in the same period of the previous year. The result was in line with the analyst consensus of 279 million.

Revenues jumped 40% to 7.02 billion euros in the three months to March, although the figure was below the consensus of 7.57 billion euros.

(By Maria Sheahan)