Denied boarding, rude manners, zero empathy, a couple of vouchers in hand for taxis and hotels and so on: this is how Lufthansa thought it would deal with the Cesarini family, mother, father, three children, one of whom in a wheelchair, passing through Frankfurt return to Rome after stay in Scotland. «We were returning from a splendid holiday, after embarking in Glasgow which went very well, there was a stopover in Frankfurt, but there had been a big storm and many flights, including ours, were delayed. Here the problems began: with the assistance requested as always for my son Giulio, who is in a wheelchair». The Cesarini family, father Marco, mother Federica, and the three children, Giulio aged 13, and two little sisters aged 8 and 3, experienced an odyssey to return home to Anzio. Which will now end up in court, probably.

The flight on 17 August was delayed and the Cesarini repeatedly waited in vain for the workers to accompany people with difficulty to their seats on the aircraft. Little or no explanation to understand that, in the end, «there was no more assistance and the staff, finding themselves without a procedure, remained there, doing nothing. They never even said sorry to us, that bothers me more. And even when I proposed to take my son on board, because we wanted to go home, we were told that it was impossible: not foreseen. But we’re not there. No one should have a situation like this happen again.” Cesarini has already written to the airline and contacted a lawyer, to field all the necessary protests: “I don’t want any money, I just want their apologies for how they behaved at the gate”.

Disabled child left on the ground at the airport, the odyssey told by his mother



The story is enthralling. «Our flight to Rome was delayed and they kindly gave us some vouchers for dinner and at about 7pm they accompanied us to the restaurant, asking to wait for them there for 8 or 8.30pm, so that we could be accompanied by the staff to the gate: boarding was at 21.10 but, as always, people with difficulties take their seats first – says Marco Cesarini – At that time no one showed up and we set off at 20.45, given that the airport is very big and there was a long way to go. Once we arrived at the boarding point, we informed the staff that we had arrived there and were ready. They only pointed out to us that we hadn’t shown up for the appointment (at the restaurant) but it wasn’t true, in fact we had waited for them and it was they who didn’t show up. At that point, a Lufthansa employee arrived, probably a ground services manager, and without looking at us, said to the two colleagues who were at the desk “These don’t leave, they stay on the ground”. My wife knows English and French well and she speaks a little German, so she understood and asked to repeat in English. The attendant kept claiming we hadn’t shown up and said we would be leaving the next day. But we were tired, ready to leave for hours, we wanted to go home”. A more than understandable feeling, for everyone, especially for those traveling with children: «My son told me “Dad, they’re not sending us home”: I reassured him, I told him that mum and dad were there and he needn’t have worried.”

«When we asked for further clarifications we were answered with arrogance, total lack of empathy and kindness. They never apologized to us – Marco Cesarini continues in his story – They accused us, telling us it was our fault. The further problem is that my son takes a medicine, twice a day, which we had loaded in the hold: carrying it in hand luggage outside Italy had often given us problems, they required a prescription, which was obviously in Italian and which was not always understood . I asked to recover the luggage to take this drug, but I was told that for anti-terrorism reasons it could not be accessed. They took us to the airport medical center but it was closed so they just told us to come back the next morning.”

So, during the night, very tired, with three children, Marco Cesarini and his wife set out to look for a taxi, not without problems, they were taken out of town «into an industrial area: we arrived at the hotel at 1.40 and at 9 the the next morning we were already on our way to the airport.’ Then the boarding and the return home: «Everything was fine at Fiumicino, as always, the staff is sensational. I would like the company to make an effort to ensure that situations like this never happen again. Because everyone has the right to be able to travel and to go on vacation. Indeed, there are already the problems of life that have forced us to lead a somewhat different existence. We cannot encounter obstacles and problems every time we move».

Despite all the hardships, Cesarini and his wife managed to reassure the children and calm them down. «Indeed, now Giulio has already expressed his next travel desire: Australia. But I told him there will be a while to wait.’