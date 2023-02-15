Lufthansa, all planes remain grounded. Here’s what’s happening

After block of all you fly in United States happened a few weeks ago, now it’s the turn of Lufthansa. There German company denounce the tilt of hers Informatic Systems and leave all his on the ground planes. The carrier – reports Repubblica – confirm the problem but without indicating what they are the causes of the block and the number of affected links. According to the Bloomberg news agency, due to the IT halt the carrier is currently leaving all flights to the ground proceeding to numerous cancellations.

The ground staff of Lufthansa – continues Repubblica – is encouraging people booked on flights interior to choose alternative solutionsfrom train. All the companies linked to the company are involved, therefore also Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines And Swiss. At the moment, Bloomberg still reports, it is not clear whether the block is connected to the cyber attack which involved the Scandinavian company SAS this week.

