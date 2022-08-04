Lufthansa, the CEO: “The group is back in the green, now it is a question of continuing to stabilize operations”

The German flag carrier, Lufthansafor months now in the media vortex linked to air transport strikes, collects the first net profit since the pandemic broke out from Covid-19. The company in the second quarter of the year expects a operating profit of at least 500 million euros for 2022.

The German carrier, through its Cargo branch, benefited in the second quarter above all of the persistence of demand and high prices in freight transport. The results of the airlines instead, Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines remained in the red.

Due to the inconvenience at airports and the lack of staff, the group slightly lowered its traffic expectations in the third quarter, which promises to be more complicated. Lufthansa canceled thousands of flights this summer, like other European airlines, in the face of the turmoil that has spread at airports as the demand for post-pandemic transport resumes. The groupwhich has cut more than 30,000 jobs since 2020, now plans to hire 5,000 people in the second half. “The group is back in green, now it’s about continuing to stabilize operations,” said the CEO. Carsten Spohr.

In detail, passenger activity has registered a operating loss of 86 million euros in the second quarter, compared to 1.2 billion in 2021. Between April and June cancellations and delays cost 158 ​​million of Euro. In the first six months, the airlines remain in the red for 1.2 billion euros in total, with Swiss alone which achieved an operating profit of 45 million. The cargo branch, on the other hand, generated 482 million euros of operating profit in the second quarter, growing year on year, reaching an operating profit of nearly one billion in the first half.

Lufthansa on the dossier Ita, the CEO speaks: “We are the right partner, but patience is not infinite”

Carsten Spohr, number one of the group, during the conference call with the analysts for the presentation of the results for the quarter he also focused on Ita dossier. The German carrier is in fact in the running, together with MSC, for the privatization of theformer flag carrier Alitalia. Regarding the purchase proposal on the table of the Italian government, he said: “Regardless of political developments, Ita needs a partner, we think we are the right one. This regardless of which party or coalition will govern the country “. He then added:” We wrote a letter to President Draghi on the fact that we must be fast and that our patience is not infinite “.

Lufthansa, Rixi (Lega): “The offer with MSC is the best prospect for Ita”

To intervene on the hot dossier Ita-Lufhtansa-Msc he was also the deputy of the League today Edoardo Rixi, member of the Transport Commission and head of the Infrastructure department. “MSC-Lufthansa’s offer to purchase Ita Airways represents the best prospect for the national airline and the identification of an industrial partner is a necessary condition to guarantee the carrier a solid development plan for the next few years, “said Rixi.

“The value of the share that will remain with the State and the price that MSC is willing to pay are coupled with the industrial possibilities offered by a concrete synergy with a world company who knows the tourism market well and is the world leader in ship cargo transport. A marriage that translates into a direct flow of financial income, staff hires and the relaunch of Malpensa in cargo. Downstream of the assessments of the Mef advisors that of MSC-Lufthansa was considered the best proposal to guarantee these objectives, leaving the State participation in the capital of the company“.

Hence, “is it is essential to proceed with the ratification within this week and thus start the exclusive direct negotiation for a proposal that guarantees the maintenance of the Italian character of the flag carrier thanks to the Aponte and Msc family, the largest ship operator in the world, and above all financial and industrial solidity to Ita Airways, in addition to the development of additional businesses such as cargo and charter flights to power the MSC cruise network. A step forward to ensure above all an increase in employment and stability for workers “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

