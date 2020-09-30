New Delhi Germany’s airline company Lufthansa has canceled all its flights between Germany and India till 20 October. According to Lufthansa, he has taken this step on behalf of the Indian authorities after rejecting the company’s planned flight schedule for October. According to the airline, India has not yet accepted the invitation of the German government to negotiate the Temperary Travel Agreement.

According to a senior Indian official, during the time of the pandemic, there was a July air bubble agreement between India and Germany in which citizens of both countries were allowed to travel to each other’s country. Significantly, India and Germany formally launched the air bubble in July this year. Air bubble arrangement is a temporary arrangement to resume operations of commercial passenger flights between two countries.

DGCA statement

At the same time, DGCA said that the number of flights to Lufthansa operated in a week is 20. While Indian airlines operate only three to four flights a week. Despite this difference, we offered seven flights a week to Lufthansa, which was not accepted by them. speaking terms.

As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them. Negotiations continue. (3/3) – DGCA (@DGCAIndia) September 29, 2020

Lufthansa said in a statement that it had planned to operate flights in October to connect Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru with Germany and other European countries. Permission to conduct special flights was sought by the end of September. This demand has not been accepted by India. The company has said that the Indian authorities and the German government need to negotiate soon so that thousands of Indians and other citizens of other countries do not face any trouble.

