Et wasn’t long ago when legions of creative people and strategists were thinking about Lufthansa’s new blue. A uniform and consistent appearance towards customers is one of the core elements for companies. For airlines, this also includes the furnishing of the cabin to an outstanding extent. Seats, colors, logos or ambient lighting are a defining part of the identity, along with the appearance of the pilots and stewardesses. Up until two years ago, what is now happening at Lufthansa was unthinkable.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

It will soon offer four different interior designs. Your usual classic, one going back to Philippine Airlines, one with genes from Hainan Airlines and from next year the completely redesigned own generation. Lufthansa then wants to gradually introduce a fresh cabin layout with economy, premium economy, business and first class as well as various seat configurations that offer more individual choices. And with it also the possibility of additional payment for more comfort, which may not entirely coincidentally increase the stream of income. We will present the change planned for spring 2023 as soon as possible.

The newcomers should be as efficient as possible

First of all, however, Corona and the associated economic crisis have shifted priorities in the management of the airline and led to a taboo being broken. In an effort to add more efficient aircraft to its fleet as quickly as possible, Lufthansa is taking four Airbus A350-900 long-haul jets previously used by Philippine Airlines to its Munich base. According to the information, the machines built from 2018 were only in use for six months and have been standing around ever since. In a few weeks, five Boeing 787s are to be added to the Frankfurt site, which were built for Hainan Airlines but never delivered to the Asian company. At Lufthansa, cheaply acquired day permits are spoken of with a wink. The background is of course sober economics. The twin-engine long-haul aircraft are more economical than the decommissioned four-engine Airbus A340 and A380. And they were easy to get, Lufthansa reports that there is a need for them due to the significantly increasing number of bookings.

Small problem: the equipment and furnishings of the machines configured according to Asian requirements have nothing to do with the company’s own corporate identity. That’s why Lufthansa Technik has to go and convert the machines to the image of German society as best it can and is financially justifiable.



Practical interior: This Airbus A350 now bears the Lufthansa signature.

:



Image: Lufthansa



The exterior livery was changed to Malta. Most of the interior work takes place in Frankfurt. For six weeks, the fitters take apart seats, toilets and floors. The seats, which originally look more like the S-Bahn, will be given fresh covers, the floor will be lined with carpet in an elegant dark blue, the partitions will be reupholstered under vacuum to prevent blistering, and Lufthansa logos will be attached. In the washrooms, the lilac-colored walls are replaced by gray, which is more stylish by European standards, and sturdy grab rails are installed.







It’s about technology, but also about local law. Upholstery and carpets must meet the correct fire class. The water supply follows German water law. A water sample was taken shortly before the first flight and sent to the laboratory. Entertainment and headphones must comply with EU standards.

In the cockpit, everything remains largely the same

The occupational safety department was also on board and demanded standards, because stewardesses should be able to find their way around day and night, regardless of which aircraft they are currently deployed on. However, there are limits. The coffee machines installed in the newly added aircraft are different from those that are usual in Lufthansa. But they are part of the aircraft’s certification and therefore remain in it. So Lufthansa brings special coffee packages on board here. The same applies to the unusual three-point belt in the business class, which also stays in, otherwise new accident standards would have to be certified. Of course, the seats themselves remain unchanged. This is why business class guests will find an unusual 1-2-1 seating arrangement here. Each of the massive-looking seats is mounted straight ahead in the direction of flight and can be reached from the aisle without having to climb over the neighbor. However, it is not particularly airy, Asian companies are obviously planning with more delicate passengers and employees. The aisle in economy class in particular is very narrow, there is one place where the impact of a hip or trolley on the seat is safe. The leg spacing is, however, as usual in Lufthansa, the technicians assure.







The pilots have to do without the usual lambskin upholstery and instead do their job on seats with Asian patterns. The head-up display ordered by Philippine Airlines will be shut down, Lufthansa does not order it as a matter of principle. Otherwise, an A350 is an A350 here as well as there. Nearly. The technicians drain the oil from the Rolls-Royce engines and replace it with oil from the manufacturer Mobil used in the group. Every component in the engine is recorded and given an in-house part number.

The first aircraft has been flying in regular service since last Thursday. Initially only destinations in Canada will be served from Munich in the hope of being able to offer as many passengers as possible the same seats and minimizing confusion. The Airbus A350 registered with the identifier D-AIVC was given the baptismal name Munich, which an A380 previously had. This is also an indication for all those who hope for a return of the big Airbus. As of today, they will not exist. The A380 has had its day at Lufthansa. If you want to fly with four engines, you should pay attention to booking the Boeing 747-8 in the future, it will remain in service.