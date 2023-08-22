The CEO of the German airline Lufthansa has shared on his social networks a work experience typical of the tv show The Undercover Boss. Executive Jens Ritter was part of the flight attendants on a plane that traveled overnight from Frankfurt airport to Baherin airport, with a stopover in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The executive served drinks to the passengers along with the rest of the crew and has described the experience as “interesting and challenging.”

Ritter, who is the head of the Lufthansa brand but not of the group (the group’s CEO is Carsten Spohr), has published a post on the LinkedIn network explaining the reason for carrying out this activity. “I have been working at Lufthansa for years and I have never done anything like this before. […]the team welcomed me right away, and I have enjoyed every moment!”

On the outward journey, Ritter attended class business, while on the way back he did it in economy class. Actually, Ritter is no stranger to working on airplanes, though not as a flight attendant. He spent almost 12 years working as a pilot at Lufthansa, mainly flying the Airbus A330 and A340. This is something he and Spohr have in common, as Spohr also has his commercial pilot’s license, although he didn’t spend as much time working in the cockpit.

Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter

In his message, Ritter explains that he was surprised “at everything that needs to be organized, especially if something doesn’t go as planned; for example, the meals offered on the menu cards were not exactly the meals loaded on board”. The manager also highlighted how difficult it is to meet the needs of travelers in the middle of the night “when the only thing your biological clock tells you is to sleep.”

Ritter isn’t the first airline chief executive officer to do something like this. A few months ago, a passenger of a KLM flight posted a photo on Facebook where the head of the group, Marjan Rintle, was seen working as a flight attendant.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda