The bad news for the traveling desires of millions of Europeans, after two years of closure due to the pandemic, was now reflected in the strikes called at the German airline Lufthansa and on British railways. Some 1,100 flights have been canceled at the country’s two main airports, Frankfurt and Munich. Some 134,000 passengers have been grounded, in the middle of a summer season that seems determined to turn vacation plans into a nightmare.

In the German case, the dreaded endless queues at the counters of the affected airports did not occur. In addition to the almost total paralysis in the two mentioned airports, there were partial stoppages in other cities in the country, including Berlin.

Lufthansa already sent alerts to passengers on Tuesday about the ground staff strike. Different solutions were offered to the customer, from free redemption to cancellation or exchange for a train ticket, in the case of national routes. The alerts warned the traveler that there was no point in approaching the airport in question, since he would not find the staff there to assist him. He was asked to use his website to be relocated or to submit his claim.

Yes, there were complications for some passengers, mainly foreigners, who arrived in Frankfurt or Munich on connecting flights and without a visa. Many were left in no man’s land or a transit zone, unattended at check-in counters and often without heeding Lufthansa’s prior warnings, for traveling on shared flights with partner airlines. Frankfurt is the airport with the most passenger traffic on the continent and shares with Munich the condition of connection hub to international destinations, including Spain.

Long queues at Dover



Until now, Germany had been spared the great congestion that British citizens have been experiencing to cross through Dover towards France, with endless queues and hours of waiting in front of the Channel Tunnel. At German airports there have been crowds on peak days due to a shortage of ground staff. There are thousands of lost pieces of luggage waiting to ‘reunite’ with their owner in Frankfurt, with no resources to expedite their return. And Lufthansa itself canceled thousands of flights at the start of the season, suffering from a lack of staff.

But there has not been a chaos comparable to what has happened in Amsterdam or London, with overflowing airports and airlines that stop dispensing tickets, due to their inability to take on so much travel demand.

The start of the school holidays in the United Kingdom this week generated huge queues in Dover in the direction of France, to access the Channel Tunnel /



STUART BROCK/efe



The ground staff strike is the blight on a company that prides itself on being ‘serious’, struggling to survive against competition from low-cost airlines Ryanair or Easyjet, which generated their own chaos this summer due to their successive strike campaigns. Lufthansa’s was called by the Verdi sector union, which is demanding a salary increase of 9.5% for the 20,000 employees of the ground staff -or at least 350 euros per month-. He justifies this request in the accumulated inflation since the last agreement and the damage caused to the workforce by the pandemic. His claim coincides with the alerts launched by different European airlines due to lack of personnel after the massive layoffs that precipitated the closure of public life and the almost paralysis of air traffic at the height of the coronavirus.

Olaf Scholz’s government has activated a temporary hiring plan for non-EU workers, mainly Turkish. But between its activation and its realization in reality, more than half of the short German summer will have elapsed.

The British citizen, better trained in the face of all kinds of collapses in his mobility, had to deal with another railway strike this Wednesday. Only one in five trains ran. On some routes there was a total railway eclipse. The union of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), with 40,000 members, accuses the bosses of responding to their demands with threats. The employers respond that it is a “militant” and political strike. New strikes are called for August 18 and 20, while a total stoppage is expected on the London Underground on the 19th.