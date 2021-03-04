Frankfurt (AFP)Lufthansa»The largest European air transport group saved by the state from bankruptcy, Thursday, that it suffered record losses amounting to 6.7 billion euros in 2020, explaining that it expects continued losses in 2021 due to the Covid-19 epidemic, which plunged the sector into an unprecedented crisis.

The aviation group, which was operating at only 31 percent of capacity last year, lowered its demand estimate for 2021 due to a slower recovery in the travel sector. And she stressed that she does not expect to return to 90 percent of what it was in mid-2019, before the “mid-decade”.

For Lufthansa and other airlines, the possibility of a short break in the summer vacation has been dissipated due to the slowdown in the epidemic in Europe, as the spread of the disease and the imposition of restrictions since the fall.

In practice, the company expects to achieve between forty and fifty percent of the supply this year, compared to sixty percent in previous estimates. It said it was ready to face a peak of seventy percent over the summer.

“We expect a pick-up in demand from this summer,” said company president Carsten Shabauer. Travel restrictions have been eased with the publication of tests and vaccines.

In order to return to an influx of revenues, the group must reach 50 percent of the pre-crisis level, while the group is currently “burning” 300 million euros per month, although this remains from one million euros per day at the height of the health crisis.

About thirty thousand jobs face a risk within the company, which entered into agreements with unions to avoid layoffs until March 2022, in exchange for saving hundreds of millions of euros.

The group will also abandon about 150 aircraft in its fleet, while 500 of its 800 aircraft are still parked on the ground.

In June, Lufthansa benefited from a massive nine billion euros bailout package from the German government, which now contributes 25 percent of its capital. It has used 3.3 billion of them so far.