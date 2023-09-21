Ita-Lufthansa, the mess of the former Alitalia. Now the Germans are asking the Mef for help

The marriage between Lufthansa And Ita Airaways continues to slide for several reasons. One in particular particularly worries the German airline, there is a real risk that the new owner will also have to take charge of former Alitalia employeesit would be an outlay of 200 million. A trial is underway and if the judge were to agree with the pilots and stewardesses fired for Lufthansa there would be a serious problem to deal with. For this reason the German carrier – we read in Repubblica – will ask the Italian government to rediscuss the agreement that it will bring 41% of Ita Airways among the properties of the German airline. The company fears that hundreds of former employees of Alitalia will accrue the right to be employed in Italy.

They are people – now in redundancy fund and close to being fired, with exhausted cash they have started aggressive work causes in the last two years (as many as 1,147 between Rome and Milan). These people and their lawyers think that the new Italian company (Ita) is not a “virgin” company, born from nothing. On the contrary, it would be simply the new Alitaliaas the continuation of the now bankrupt carrier.

For this reason, – continues Repubblica – they want to be hired by Ita, due to continuity between the old and the new company. And two labor judges – both in Rome and in Milan – actually have recognized the right to be employed 244 appellants. The two rulings in favor of Alitalia’s layoffs alarm Lufthansa, which updates its projections.

