This summer in Japan will be quite interesting, since the fifteenth film of the franchise will be released in theaters one piece, which is named Net, having a high meaning for the fans. And while it is known that she will treat the daughter of ShankNot many details have been given yet. Although, the voice actress of Luffy to comment on it.

In Twittera user known as Outlet Gold Japanposted a screenshot of the recent interview with mayumi tanaka, sharing the news that the voice recording session had come to an end. Afterwards, she came close to commenting if Luffy Y Shank they were going to have a reunion, but he immediately remembered that he couldn’t say anything about it.

#ONEPIECE

MAYUMI TANAKA “LUFFY VA”, had appeared in an interview today, confirming that the recording of the ONE PIECE FILM RED HAD ENDED , she was going to talk about whether SHANKS had met LUFFY in the movie or not, but the staff immediately warned her not to talk.😅😅 pic.twitter.com/2fhGR67EpF – OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) May 5, 2022

Considering that the films of one piece are not usually canon, or at least most of them, it is quite possible that Shank just be mentioned and don’t have the long-awaited face-to-face with your ward. But at least, we are going to meet Uta, someone who can tell us about the past of who is now considered one of the emperors of the sea in the manga.

The movie Net It will open in theaters in Japan in August.

In news related to this anime. A new trailer for episode 1016 of the anime was released, with the premise of a great confrontation between the three most prominent captains of “the worst generation” and the emperors. Big Mom Y Kaido. Here you can check more information.

Via: comic book