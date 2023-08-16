BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has just revealed that ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 will receive new DLC three years after the release of the game. Standard bearer of the first new package called “The Battle of Onigashima” will be the last version of the protagonist Luffy (or Monkey D. Luffy) appeared in the manga and recently also in the animated transposition. Let’s talk about the bizarre Gear 5which we can see in action in the game for the very first time through one of the videos shared on Twitter by the official account of video games based on ONE PIECE.

This DLC will be available in September but does not yet have a date. More DLC packs will follow, such as that of Utacoming from the recent ONE PIECE FILM: RED. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Let’s see the videos in question below.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Siliconera