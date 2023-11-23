In the month of November, specifically during the last week, every year there are two celebrations, one is Black Friday, a day in which companies lower their prices abruptly, which makes people fight over certain products. great quality. On the other hand, we have Thanksgiving, which takes place earlier and at least in New York, there is always a parade organized by Macy’s which shows large balloons to the spectators.

On this occasion, November 23 is the indicated day for this to take place, and among so many floats, the one of Luffyone of the most popular characters in the anime industry and now with the live action of Netflix has grown a lot in this aspect. However, there was an accident with this particular balloon, as the hat began to fail and then eventually fall off, much to the misfortune of those who invested in it.

The cause of the damage to the straw hat captain was a tree that collided with him, tearing the balloon and therefore causing it to open abruptly and thus little by little begin to fall between the buildings and the people who were admiring the parade. Fortunately, it was only the fall of this great figure that took its toll, and also no one was injured in the process or anything like that.

On issues related to One Piece, it has recently been confirmed that the live action adaptation will have a second season due to its success, and now these actors have been considered to visit various locations around the world as anime conventions. However, due to the actors’ strike issue that occurred not long ago, production has been delayed, and that means that the show can have the episodes prepared until 2025.

Editor’s note: The truth is, this balloon is very cool, but it is unfortunate that something like this happened to it due to wind issues. You also have to wonder about the damage that the tree would have suffered in the process of the accident.