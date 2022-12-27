If anything makes it clear from the surveys carried out on the fans of one piece is that Luffy, the protagonist of the series so frequent in fan arts and more than one cosplay, is the favorite of the majority.

At least on a global scale that is the case and that speaks of the good work of its creator, Eiichiro Oda. It’s hard not to sympathize with this young would-be Pirate King. Monkey D. Luffy has very clear goals and among them is finding a fabulous and mythical treasure.

It is precisely the One Piece that gives its name to this story, and in this way emulate the exploits of the previous king, Gol D. Roger. However, the path to reach the last island in the world is arduous and complicated.

Luffy has faced endless obstacles and enemies. Likewise, he should have strengthened himself and learned from his mistakes. But not only he did it but also his faithful and great nakama, in whom he can always rely.

Although this pirate doesn’t have much of an idea of ​​what it’s like to be a captain, let alone sailing, he still has companions who trust him. It is thanks to his support that he has succeeded.

Of course, he is still impulsive and a bit silly. But it is precisely the above and several other things that make it the favorite of fans of one piece. That is why it is not strange to see cosplay based on Luffy, which takes various forms.

One Piece Luffy changes sex with cosplay

Luffy’s cosplay from one piece What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Clairo (@bubblegumbisous). As you can see, in this case it is an interpretation of the gender bender or sex change type.

Clairo maintains some of the elements of Monkey D. Luffy’s appearance. Among them the typical straw hat with a red ribbon, as well as the red vest that is always open.

Obviously, some adjustments had to be made regarding the last garment mentioned above. Although the cosplayer keeps her hair black like Monkey D. Luffy preferred to have long hair.

And with a bit of makeup, he recreated the scar that this pirate has under one of his eyes. To complement the above, she carries a very nice stuffed Tony Tony Chopper with her.

