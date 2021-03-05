The Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Antonio Luengo, reported this Friday in Cartagena that the regional government will invest “between two and three million euros in two years, to help the removal of organic matter and prevent the degradation of the Mar Menor and its seagrass in the riverside municipalities. Part of this capital will also go to the installation of a system of “biorectors in the Rambla del Albujón, whose objective is to eliminate the nutrients from the water flows” of the riverbed to prevent them from flowing into the salty lagoon and altering its ecological balance.

The Mar Menor Inter-Administrative Coordination Forum met in Cartagena with the presence of the representatives of this city council and of Los Alcázares, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar. Luengo stressed that All the projects analyzed require the approval of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and regretted that, to date, there has not been a sufficiently clear dialogue to have a favorable opinion.

Antonio Luengo considered essential “the installation of plant barriers and humidity probe to minimize the pressure of certain activities on the Mar Menor.” Also the construction of «containment dikes to reduce the speed of the waters when there is torrential rains. This will reduce its effect on the riverside towns and will cause fewer trawls that end up in the Mar Menor, “he stressed.

“These are things that have to be done and if the person who has to do them does not want to, it is better for him to step aside and leave us to the rest,” said the counselor. He added that the action in the boulevards “depends on the permission of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.” «The regional government endorses the mandate of the regional law that requires a control plan for the rainwater network. For that we demand the collaboration of other administrations “, he pointed out. In the case of the bioreactor system, “we need an environmental impact assessment from the State Administration, which we already requested in May, in September, and we just requested in January,” explained Luengo.

At the meeting, the participants analyzed the current state of the waters of the Mar Menor. «They are the best in the historical series since the DANA of 2019«, Assured Luengo. »Chlorophyll levels are 0.5 micrograms per liter; those of oxygen, in 7.45 milligrams per liter. The average temperature is 14.94 degrees Celsius. And the transparency reaches 5.14 meters, which makes it possible for the light to reach the seagrass beds, which can thus carry out photosynthesis, because the depth is between 4 and six meters maximum in the entire lagoon, “he explained Luengo.

Sludge cleaning



Among the municipalities participating in the meeting that want to be allowed to complement the cleaning of biomass from the beaches with the extraction of algae and mud from the first meters of coastal waters, Cartagena stands out. The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, took advantage of the appearance after the meeting this Friday to report that has requested a meeting with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán.

«Instead of continuing with the coming and going of messages through institutional letters, we want to present you a pilot project in person«, Explained the councilor. It is about exposing the content of a new contract for the maintenance of the coastline “with all the environmental guarantees,” said the first mayor.

The municipal plan involves «topping the dry ones and propitiating that the waters remove the sandbanks that are responsible for slowing down its dynamics«. According to the technical opinions to which the mayor referred, it is possible to do a »beheading of the dry ones manually, in order to obtain the permits from the Coastal Demarcation«. Antonio Luengo supported this thesis, also in the case of the rest of the riverside municipalities.

In addition, Castejón wants the State representative to explain how the new promenade projects in Los Urrutias and Los Nietos are progressing. “We do not know anything about when the work of the first can be put out to tender,” he said. With regard to the second, “we are willing to develop the project ourselves,” said the councilor.

Likewise, the municipal leader recalled that the installation of five spas to facilitate bathing in Punta Brava and Los Urrutias and that this year will also be available in Los Nietos, Mar de Cristal, Playa Paraíso and Islas Menores the five footbridges that last year were placed as a pilot test.