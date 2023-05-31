The general secretary of the PP in the Region of Murcia, José Miguel Luengo, was optimistic this Wednesday about the possibility that the regional government could be formed before the general elections on July 23, something that in any case will be done “as soon as before”.

Speaking to Onda Regional de Murcia (ORM), Luengo clarified that “the hand to reach an understanding is outstretched” and believes that “an understanding will be reached, we will be able to govern as soon as possible.” In line, he ruled out asking the representatives of the PSOE to abstain in that vote because they have to make the decision that they “consider”, and the PP will “respect” it.

Luengo affirmed that the ‘populares’ assume the victory of last Sunday, May 28, “with great responsibility and gratitude” to the citizens and insisted that the PP “will return” that confidence in the form of “effort and commitment.”

Of the results collected, he commented that he is especially left with the fact that 95% of the Region of Murcia “is going to be governed by PP mayors”, a fact that he described as “very important”. “We are going to get mayors in the main cities,” he specified.

On the entry of the PP to local governments such as those of Lorca and Molina de Segura, he stated that in a time marked by “convulsive policies” like those of recent years, “the citizenry has decided on stability, sanity and responsibility”, and that, he emphasized, “it is what the PP has offered.”

«They have seen at the regional level a president who has overcome any type of problem in these four years, be it weather, political or health circumstances; that provided security and certainty, and the way of governing of a Socialist Party with Podemos that was a true scandal every day, “Luengo asserted.

Asked about which local PP victories have been the most outstanding for him, he mentioned those in municipalities such as Lorca, Molina de Segura, La Unión, Torre Pacheco or Moratalla. In other towns where expectations have not been exceeded, such as Los Alcázares, where Mario Pérez Cervera’s PSOE has obtained an absolute majority, “an important reflection will have to be made, especially with the aim of building an alternative government”, opined.

Call for elections



For Luengo, the advancement of the general elections to next July 23 is “Sánchez in its purest form.” “That resistance manual has this last chapter, I hope, because it is another strategy of someone who has clung to the chair in an absolutely excessive way,” he said.

Faced with the policies of the PSOE, he said that «the Spanish already need a change, stability and concord; We do not want a country beaten every day, but a country that advances, that progresses and does not make policies to divide within that populism that has been discrediting, even kidnapping, the institutions.

And everything, he stressed, “by someone who I think has become one of the biggest egomaniacs that Spanish politics has had in recent decades”, referring to the president of the central government, of whom he said that in the PSOE itself they are “aware” that it “subtracts” votes.

In his opinion, “what would most benefit” Sánchez at this time is “demobilization”, hence “announcing an election the day after that setback.” It is, according to his words, “an agonizing call to demobilization”, which Luengo hopes will generate “an opposite effect”, that is, a “mass vote” in favor of the PP.

In addition, he criticized the PSOE for being a party that “has agreed and has reached agreements with Bildu, which has councilors in its ranks who have killed people for thinking differently”, to then state that the Socialists have given “a true lesson that anything goes in politics” and “at any price” to “stay in power”. “Therefore, Sánchez is not in a position to intimidate or pressure society for a possible pact between the Popular Party and Vox, or with any other formation,” the “popular” leader asserted.

Asked if he has held a meeting with Vox to address the investiture of Fernando López Miras, Luengo commented that “we have not yet spoken with any of the parties”, since the PP is still analyzing the results and the “singularities” of each municipality . He also affirmed that, for the moment, he does not have in mind who will be the head of the list for the generals, although he has assumed that López Miras “will already be thinking about this.”

Citizens Debacle



On the decision of Ciudadanos not to attend the general elections on July 23, he said that the ‘orange’ formation received “a very harsh response from society” last Sunday and its ability to mobilize at the moment is “very, very very complicated”, so that not appearing in the elections is “very wise”.

The leader of the PP in the Region asserted that “the vote that is to the right of Sánchez must be united, and in those terms we are going to work until July 23”, in order to “add votes and wills in the center- Spanish right”, represented by the PP, a “house” to which “many people are returning”.

‘Red lines’ for trading



Luengo announced that, in the negotiation process with Vox, the PP would have to analyze “what are” the ‘red lines’ of the formation led in the Region by José Ángel Antelo. On the part of his party, “we have ours, which are known to all citizens and has been implemented by López Miras in recent years.”

«I remember a Vox that put as a red line that the PP would have to repeal the Ley del Mar Menor, and I replied that before repealing the law we would go to the opposition. Lately, Vox is not talking about repealing the Mar Menor law, it is talking about qualifying it, therefore we will see what we do,” Luengo commented, after which he stated that “the one who has been varying that red line has not been the Popular Party.”

In any case, Luengo stressed that, given the “incontestable” victory of his party, “there is no justification” for repeating the regional elections, should Vox request it. He indicated that the aspiration of the PP is to “govern alone” and that the Governing Council “be of the Popular Party”, while in the town halls “it will be necessary to see what the circumstance is” of each one, and where there is a “resounding” majority » will be about «governing alone».

For his part, where it is necessary to reach agreements, he will try to do so “with whomever is necessary”, always with the “general interest” in his sights. This “deserves a specific analysis” of each municipality, concluded Luengo.