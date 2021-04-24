The secretary general of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, José Miguel Luengo, assured that “the Government of López Miras responds with facts with the protection of the Mar Menor and the security of the residents of Los Alcázares, in the face of the inaction of Pedro Sánchez ». These statements were made in the framework of a meeting with the PP de los Alcázares and regional deputies, during which they addressed the works valued at 3.5 million euros that the regional government is going to undertake to protect the Mar Menor and prevent floods in Los Alcazares.

Luengo said that it is shown that we are facing “two totally different ways of governing” because while “the Government of López Miras is firmly committed to the Alcázares, others preach with what to do” because “where the PSOE does not rule is sectarian and the investments do not arrive ».

For Luengo, “there is no doubt that for President López Miras the problems of this municipality are a priority, because the residents of Los Alcázares look with fear at the sky when it rains.” And he insisted on criticizing “inaction of the Government of Spain that has spent more money on President Sánchez’s helicopter ride through the Mar Menor than on the regeneration of the ecosystem itself.”

“Faced with the permanent announcements of the Government of the Nation from which absolutely nothing comes, there is a regional government that is putting in place much-needed infrastructures that will be in place this year, because one thing is to preach and another to give wheat,” valued the general secretary of the PP. In addition, the general secretary highlighted the “great work that the Los Alcázares PP is doing, because it is fighting decisively for these investments, of which the López Miras government responds with facts.”