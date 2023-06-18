Saturday, June 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m.



With the peace of mind that comes from not letting go of the baton since 2015 and keeping it clinging for four more years, the mayor, José Miguel Luengo, faced the act of taking office as a personal and political reaffirmation. Not surprisingly, he can consider himself victorious after the 28-M elections, because to the north of the region, Ángela Gaona’s PP from Pinata lost an absolute majority, and to the south the PSOE of Mario Pérez Cervera from Alcazar devastated.

Luengo knows what it is to govern in a minority in past legislatures, hanging his projects from the thread of a defector. The absolute majority that he has revalidated allows him to “continue to grow on those solid foundations,” he said. Yesterday he picked up the baton from the eight hands of his four daughters. He aired “the healthy economy that must continue to be taken care of to generate more projects that generate opportunities.” And he listed “the construction of the professional training center, the business center with the hotel school and the center of aeronautical culture.”

The mayor and general secretary of the PPRM reserved for this initial speech the announcement of “the imminent implementation of satellite companies in the old airport terminal.” The airport terminal, closed since January 2019, will be one of the regional headquarters of the Caetra Dual Technologies Promotion Program, together with Cartagena and Alcantarilla, for the development of aeronautical innovations and training.

In a festive atmosphere in the Plenary Hall, where the regional leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, shared an armrest with the people’s deputy Carlos Albaladejo, the mayor set “citizen security as one of the strategic axes of the legislature, with the increase of the staff of the local Police.