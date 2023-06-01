AWhen the young man arrives in the foreign city, where he believes he already has the influential and well-paid position in the government thanks to protection, he still walks through the new surroundings that are to become his home in the evening. The moon is in the sky, the workers come out of the factories “cheering”, girls walk happily chatting through the streets, in the houses they eat “chewing and chewing lively”, and that young man named Siegmund is in the sight of the city ” extremely satisfied with himself and his fate.”

The next day, the candidate discovers that he had unwittingly exposed the president who is deciding on the post the day before, and that another has even closer ties to power and is therefore to be appointed to the office in his place. The city now also has a different face: “Siegmund bumped into some porters who sent their curses after him; Coachmen scolded from their box because it ran between their horses; an old woman started howling pitifully because he broke some pots for her, which he paid six times the price in the scattered hurry.” thought to fit in now just gets in everyone’s way. And sighs: “Oh, if only I had my yesterday’s feelings back!”

With great freedom and own coloring

When Ludwig Tieck wrote the story “The Two Strangest Days from Siegmund’s Life”, he was in his early twenties and already using the literature business as a basis for earning a living. The son of a Berlin master rope maker, who was born 250 years ago today, took his first steps in this field as a schoolboy when, at his request, he added a final chapter to the colportage novel of one of his teachers. Studies followed, which Tieck broke off after a few semesters. The offer to continue the publisher Nicolai’s Straussfeathers almanac was decisive for Tieck’s career as a professional author: the young man moved into his own apartment in Berlin, like his two predecessors, took over material from French originals as editor and told them in German after, albeit with great freedom and own colouring.



Ludwig Tieck: “Wild Stories”. Edited by Jörg Bong and Roland Borgards.

Not all of the stories in the “Straussfeder” volumes for which he is responsible come from Tieck, but one can assume his authorship for those that he included in his work edition many years later, some of them revised. They show a well-read writer despite his youth who tries things out, adapts literary techniques and invents his own, who orients himself towards the expectations of the public and the publisher Nicolai and at the same time cunningly expands his scope. Tieck’s “Straußfeder” contributions are available in full in a three-volume edition from Golkonda-Verlag.