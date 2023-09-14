He is the first golfer to play in the Ryder Cup without having previously played a major. Ludvig Åberg hasn’t been a professional for long. But his team captain believes he can achieve great things.

SJust a look at the starting list for the BMW PGA Championship, the flagship tournament of the DP World Tour, shows that Ludvig Åberg has joined the ranks of European superstars just three months after turning professional. When the first two rounds are held this Thursday and Friday at the Wentworth Club near London, the 23-year-old Swede will be able to go to the first two rounds with the Northern Irish world number two Rory McIlroy and the Norwegian FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland, two of the best golfers in the world, with whom he will compete against Team USA in the Ryder Cup in Rome at the end of September.

In the long history of this prestigious duel, no professional has ever made it into the team as quickly as the 1.91 meter tall Scandinavian from Eslöv played his way into the team. Åberg is the first to take part in golf’s biggest spectacle without ever competing with the elite at one of the four majors.