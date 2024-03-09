Ludus Mortis it's a dungeon crawlers to Dungeon Master developed by Italians 68k Studios, the same as The 7th Circle. We are pleased to inform you that it has been available for a few days and that it is receiving very positive reviews on Steam, i.e. 91% of those who played and reviewed it liked it.

In Rome the danger is not just potholes

Ancient Rome awakens… and wants to eat us

Ludus Mortis is set in a dark fantasy version of the Rome of the 4th century AD

The story tells of a group of senators who, to regain a prominent position, decide to use necromancy and create an army of undead and demons, so as to face the emperor's troops Diocletian. The population lives in terror, with the armies of the awakened who are increasingly gaining the upper hand.

Despite the situation, an ancient school of gladiators he continued to train men for the games. But now he must deploy them for another reason: to drive the undead back to the hell from which they came.

Players can then become gladiators, choosing from 14 different classes. They can also improve the structure, to have new recruits and improve them, before sending them to explore the catacombs where the enemies are located, to be killed during heated turn-based combat.

If you're interested, find it Ludus Mortis on Steam.