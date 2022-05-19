Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen already returned to the Bundesliga by finishing first and second in the Second Bundesliga. Hamburger SV, which was relegated for the first time in club history in 2018, hopes to add third to that fine list. That must be at the expense of Hertha BSC, which has been active in the Bundesliga since 2011/2012 and is actually full of ambitions with a new stadium in the offing in 2025. However, the club from Berlin, which finished sixteenth in the Bundesliga, had a false start in the play-offs for promotion/relegation in its own Olympiastadion.