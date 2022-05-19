Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen already returned to the Bundesliga by finishing first and second in the Second Bundesliga. Hamburger SV, which was relegated for the first time in club history in 2018, hopes to add third to that fine list. That must be at the expense of Hertha BSC, which has been active in the Bundesliga since 2011/2012 and is actually full of ambitions with a new stadium in the offing in 2025. However, the club from Berlin, which finished sixteenth in the Bundesliga, had a false start in the play-offs for promotion/relegation in its own Olympiastadion.
It was Reis who determined the 0-1 final score on behalf of HSV after the break. The 21-year-old Dutchman made the switch from FC Groningen to FC Barcelona B in 2019. After a rental period at VfL Osnabrück, Reis has been playing for Hamburger SV since this season. He has been a fixture this season with five goals in 32 league games and proved his worth once again at this important stage of the season.
Monday is the return. Then Hamburger SV plays the home match against Hertha BSC, where Jurgen Ekkelenkamp was not present.
