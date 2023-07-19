Genoa – They took place this morning in the church in via San Pio X the funeral of Lodovico Portesine, the last veteran of the Armir (the Italian Army left for Russia in 1943) in Genoa, the city where he had chosen to live after returning from the front and from captivity.

Portesine, which on 20 November he would have been 105 years old, died the day before yesterday in his home. «Russia didn’t even know where he was, when they loaded us onto a train that took us to the border where the march to the front began», he had told Secolo XIX, in an interview for his 100th birthday.

«Thrice brushed by death» and survived, Portesine had received one Medal of Valor for single-handedly assaulting and rendering harmless a tank in the battle of Nikolaevka.

This morning Portesine was greeted by two wings of “black feathers” at attention and by the touching words of the Alpino’s prayer. The solemn ceremony was officiated by Don Matteo Pescetto, parish priest of San Pio X, in the presence of relatives, soldiers of the National Alpine Association and the Italian National Union of Russian Veterans. In the front row also the commissioner of the Municipality of Genoa Paola Bordilli.

Ludovico Portesine, the greeting of the Alpini to the last veteran of Russia



“Dad began to feel unwell two or three days ago – recalled Lodovico’s son, Paolo Portesine from the pulpit – He told me: I want to die. I asked him: aren’t you afraid? And he asked me: you know how many people I’ve seen die? He decided to die, now far from many of his dearest loved ones “.

At the end of the ceremony, Portesine was accompanied by Asef employees to Ciglione, in the Municipality of Ponzone, where he was buried in the family chapel.