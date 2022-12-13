Tired of the haters, Ludovica Valli decides to respond in kind after the bad taste comments about her daughter Anastasia

Social networks are now a fundamental tool for sharing the best moments of one’s life, but when you are a well-known face in show business, you often find yourself having to deal with the haters. And that’s exactly what has recently happened to the influencer Ludovica Valli.

In March 2021, Ludovica Valli became the mother of the little girl Anastasia. He has always shared on his social profile, followed by many people, the best moments of his life, which also include his little girl. But time and time again, the little she has been targeted by haters.

Ludovica has never remained silent, but has always responded in kind to those people who spend their time criticizing Anastasia, despite being only a child. She has stated that she has no intention of shutting up in front of thehate that spreads on social networks.

Just recently, a hater with a fake profile, after the publication of a beautiful shot with his daughter, left her a bad taste comment: “Madam, let me understand what’s beautiful about this little girl other than weighing 200 kg”.

Ludovica Valli’s answer

The influencer posted a story, after the post, to show his many followers that person’s comment. And he wanted respond in kind. Here are his words:

Below this post, I find this comment. You think you hurt me with such malice? Above all from fake profiles. SHAME ON YOU! Fortunately there is karma.

However (now you make a fake profile and do what you want so that you don’t touch me in the slightest) now I will continue to publish everything you write to me. Because it’s right! If you don’t do it with fake profiles, don’t worry, I’ll post you even more tastefully, with your name and surname. This is not wickedness, because wickedness is theirs.

They repeatedly criticized little Anastasia, calling her one fat girl. Ludovica Valli wanted to underline that her little girl is healthy and that if she were overweight, she would be the first to take the necessary measures, given that she is her mother and she only wants her good.