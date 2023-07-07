Ludovica Valli ends up in the hospital during the holiday in Ibiza, here’s what happened

Over the last few days, Ludovica Valli has become the protagonist of a small inconvenience. The influencer fell ill during his vacation in Ibiza. In light of this, she was forced to go to the hospital to undergo some tests. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Ludovica Valli allowed herself a few days of relaxation ad Ibiza with all your family. However, during the night, the influencer passed out and her fall caused her a deep cut to the chin. Upon waking her up, the woman remembered nothing and in light of this she spent an entire day in hospital to understand what really happened.

to spread theannouncement has been herself through a video posted on his Instagram profile. Thus began his tale:

I was sick all night, I recovered with a fever of 40, I don’t know what caused it, I didn’t eat anything unusual.

The influencer allegedly got up to go from the bedroom to the kitchen but suddenly had a sickness because of which subsequently it is fainted:

I stop at the table, I start to go back but, as soon as I take two steps, I lose consciousness and I don’t remember anything anymore, I fall to the floor. Giamma jumps up, she pulls me up, but I was already on my face

Her boyfriend Gianmaria di Gregorio immediately called the ambulance. Therefore, Ludovica Valli was transported to the hospital where she underwent some exams. His health is currently good. These were hers words: