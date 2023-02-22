Ludovica Pagani in a black bikini: Au revoir Marrakech

“The last photo in Marrakech, bye bye”: Ludovica Pagani announces farewell shots to Morocco in his Instagram stories. End of the holiday.

“Au revoir” then writes theinfluencers (counts 3.2 million followers), dj, journalist and radio announcer (Rds) and girlfriend of Stephan El Shaarawy in the post where he gives a photo of doc photo in black bikini to her fans (watch here).

And there comes an endless series of “Bellissima” in the social comments for the charming Ludovica.

Ludovica Pagani-El Shaarawy, two goals!

At the end of January Stephan El Shaarawy he had been the protagonist of the winning goal in the match between Rome and Spice. “Waited, sought and obtained. A goal that is worth a lot to me. Now it’s 100 and 3 very important points,” wrote the Pharaoh on social media (thanking Dybala for the assist) and among the hundreds of comments from the Giallorossi fans, Ludovica’s stood out. “The best”, Pagani had written with a lot of heart to her Stephan.





