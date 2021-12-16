Interview with Ludovica Pagani, influencer who on YouTube interviews people linked to the world of football: his future, noble initiatives, his diet and sport practiced

Gregorio Spigno

Ludovica Pagani is one of the most well-known and followed faces in the social world linked to football, with just under 3 million followers on Instagram, a past (but also a present) on TV and a future yet to be written. He has several projects in the pipeline but between work, training and passions, at the moment his attention is entirely concentrated on “Casa Pagani”. A sort of talk show broadcast in streaming on YouTube in which Pagani, as host, invites various guests with whom she discusses on various issues, not only related to football. And after the success of the first edition, here is another series.

Ludovica, the encore of “Casa Pagani” arrives …

“The first season went well, and it started because with my agency we tried to create a format where I could interview some people, which is what I like to do. So we invented this series through a video production and different authors, structuring various schedules studied guest by guest based on their themes. For the first two seasons I followed classic scripts, inviting ‘normal’ guests. Then, last summer, we concentrated on the edition dedicated to Euro2020, thus focusing on sports personalities or those who followed. The last one is Christmas themed “.

But your idea is not to focus only on the world of football: you have also had guests other sportsmen, actors, singers, comedians, youtubers.

“Yes, we have decided to vary. There are guests of all kinds, only last summer we focused purely on the football theme. In this last edition we went back to that variety by fishing from different areas”.

In the background, then, a noble initiative.

“Our program is connected with a Unicef ​​charity activity: during the episodes we send a link that people can click on to join this initiative, buying a gift box whose proceeds will be donated to help children around the world “.

How will “Casa Pagani” evolve in the coming times?

“My intention is to carry it forward. Now we are trying to understand if it is possible to transfer it to a national television station, as well as to YouTube. We broadcast there and not for example on other platforms like Twitch because it would be a substantial commitment: we should go live at least once / twice a week. On YouTube we record, it’s not live. But together with my manager I’m trying to figure out how we could develop even better.

In the meantime she continues to study, she enrolled in the RCS Academy.

“From this year I have been following the ‘Sports Journalism’ course. It is going very well: it is really interesting, the teachers are good and obviously all super prepared. I decided to sign up mainly for my work and deepen my knowledge in sports and football. Even the classmates are all very nice, it’s not that they are upset to have me in class ”.

And what about his workouts?

“I am followed by a personal trainer. Before, when I had more free time, I trained 3/4 times a week. Now I try to do it at least twice a week, three when it’s okay. I alternate a bit of the gym and a bit of a personal trainer, he also makes me the cards to follow “.

And what kind of diet does it follow?

“To be honest, I don’t follow anything. I’ve tried for years, but now I eat whatever I get. Obviously I’m a little careful but my metabolism helps me, thanks to my mom.”

What do you think about the harassment suffered by your colleague Greta Beccaglia? How would he react?

“I was shocked. I am very impulsive, I would have been angry too. But then there is always the fact that she was in front of the cameras to be taken into consideration, and the gesture of these idiots is incomparable more than her reaction. person can judge when he has experienced the same things, luckily it never happened to me but surely it would have bothered me very, very much “.

Returning to “Casa Pagani”, a new episode will be broadcast this evening. A preview?

“We will have Giorgia Rossi as a guest”.