These are the words of the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia: “Robbed in an hour of the few things of value”

Over the past few hours the name of Ludovica Frasca returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The former tissue of Strip the News in fact, he revealed to his followers that he had suffered a theft while he was not at home; there was also an appeal to the mayor of Milan. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Ludovica Frasca was robbed at his home in Milan. The former tissue of Strip the News she told her followers that she was only away from home for an hour and, despite this, a group of criminals managed to enter her home, taking away several things.

These were the words of the former tissue about the mishap suffered:

Milan is the most insecure city in Italy. I was missing an hour from home and they robbed me of the (few) valuable things I had. Thanks to all the authorities, Beppe Sala for having plunged us into insecurity.

But that’s not all. Ludovica Frasca then continued hers outburst social revealing to his followers that he is fine. These were his words about it:

I am fine. A little jolted but fine. I’m pissed but I’m strong and everything they took back from me at home I’ll buy back over time, tiè. But there is a terrible, almost surreal feeling of a profound violation of property which in this country, regardless of who is in Milan, is not protected at all.

Finally, concluding, the former tissue of Strip the News He concluded his speech with these words: