These are the rumors about the former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia: “Soon forced to come out”

Over the last few hours the name of Ludovica Frasca has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the former showgirl of Strip the News is engaged to a Mediaset executive with whom she is reportedly having a secret love affair. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

The gossip expert made the gossip public in the column ‘Not everyone knows that’ featured in the weekly ‘Oggi’. These were his words about it:

Ludovica Frasca is apparently having a very secret love story with a Mediaset executive.

Although the relationship is secret, someone reveals that soon the former showgirl of Strip the News and his partner will be forced to come out into the open.

At the moment the person concerned has remained silent and has decided not to respond to the requests rumors which have been circulating on his account in the last few hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further details regarding this much talked about story.

We remember that Ludovica Frasca, former showgirl of Strip the Newsin 2020 she got married to the English entrepreneur Frank Faricy. Their love story, however, foundered shortly after. Ludovica Frasca and her husband Frank Faricy have in fact announced the separation in 2022. The reasons that pushed the two to separate never came to light, but the couple decided to maintain a certain confidentiality regarding this matter.