For Ludovica, you pass by Cavalli and between today and tomorrow, in Ancona, a double tricolor assault, first at the 1500m, then at the 3000m.

“In the 1500s I will find Federica Del Buono and above all Sinta Vissa (the blue of Ethiopian roots who lives and trains in Boulder, Colorado; ed) who shook up the Italian mile record in New York and ran around 4’07” in passing, two seconds below my best indoor time. It will be a good fight. In the 3000s, by eye, the task is easier”. Right now she with 8’44”40 on the distance she is fourth in Europe.

Ludovica, Genoese from Quarto, born on 20 December 2000at Christmas she got herself a nice birthday present: she chose to go back and forth between Modena, where she lives, and Rubiera, the home and coaching workshop of Stefano Baldini, the Olympic champion in Athens who can count on an elderly “helper” , started around 89 years old and always fresh as a rose: Luciano Gigliotti, the coach who led first Gelindo Bordin and then Stefano to the Olympic gold medal in the marathon.

“Ludovica – Baldini says in his usual confident voice – has made great strides and has the margins for improvement that can take her among the greats. Someone says: she is not fast in endings. I disagree: she has a progression, especially in the last 500 meters, that outdoors she can take her under 4 ‘in 1500. She is 22 years old and she has all the time and perspectives she wants ”.

For the European Championships in Istanbul, in two weeks’ time, it’s a question of choosing where to direct ambitions. “For the choice the ball passes to Stefano”, says Ludovica che from the original Trionfo Ligure it passed first to Bracco Atletica and is now an air force in the Air Force: a salary is useful when a decision has been made about one’s future.

“The schedule of the European Championships – Baldini analyzes – prevents us from doubling. He can Jakob Ingebrigtsen, not the girls. And from what I hear, the big guns like Scotland’s Laura Muir and Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen would have chosen the longer range. What will happen in the Italian championships will lead to the decision”.

Ludovica is a kind of Zelig: he lost his Genoese accent. “When I get home my mother tells me: you have become a ‘forest’. I go to Rome and take that cadence, I go back to Modena and I transform again ”, she laughs and smiles. Adaptable to what awaits you? “Stefano and Luciano think that my future could be in the 5,000, they venture that even the 10,000 can do for me”. With their past, one can suspect that they will end up proposing the 42km marathon to her… “It will be better to talk about it in ten years”.