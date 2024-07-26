Ludovic Slimak (Vercors, 51 years old) is a paleoanthropologist at the National Centre for Scientific Research of France and the University of Toulouse-Le Mirail. In his latest book, The naked Neanderthal (Debate), recounts his experiences excavating sites around the world in search of the essence of the last extinct human species.

The author makes reflections that transcend the scientific to touch on art, psychology, anthropology, even philosophy. His central idea is to use the Neanderthals as a mirror in which to look at ourselves and identify impulses that can annihilate us.

In this interview, conducted in Madrid, Slimak also spoke to EL PAÍS about his latest discovery, the remains of what is possibly the last known Neanderthal: a man in his 50s whose clan had been completely isolated for 50,000 years.

More information

Ask. What do you think happened when our species encountered the Neanderthals?

Answer. To understand this meeting of two human visions, we must find the right words to express what the Neanderthal is. So far, we have not succeeded. There are two schools of thought. One that considers them an inferior humanity, and another that, almost as a reaction, says that this is a racist view, and that the Neanderthals were just like us.

P. And what do you think?

R. I have spent 35 years working in caves. I have had very direct contact with the objects they made, their way of life, their weapons. While doing this work, something very problematic happened to me: I did not recognise anything from those two schools of thought. They were not seeing the fundamentals of the Neanderthal question. It is not about knowing their flint-carving technologies, knowing what animals they hunted or what their genetics were. All of these are just tools. We have confused the methods with the subject of study, which is the human. We sapiens are so complex that it is very difficult for us to understand ourselves. We have fragmented human knowledge into many disciplines, anthropology, psychology, etiology, sociology; but the human is not in any of these fragments. We are asking ourselves a much larger question: who we are and what we are in the world. And once we have posed this, we ask ourselves what the existence of another independent humanity means and what its role was. We cannot understand the Neanderthals by projecting our ghosts.

P. In your book you talk about a Neanderthal scarecrow that we have dressed up as a transvestite. What does that mean?

R. For the general public, the Neanderthal is a pop superstar. The word Neanderthal is used in all cultures of the planet, with many variations. In the United States it is used to describe insult political rivalsIn other cultures, the Neanderthal embodies the dream of the noble savage. In popular culture, the Neanderthal has escaped us, has a life of its own; it is not the real Neanderthal, but another one disguised, dressed in many different ways. We might expect that the scientific community would approach the problem with a cool head, but that is not the case either. The data are so complex that the scientific community has become bogged down, and has not been able to take a step back to analyse all the data as a whole.

P. Is it racist to think that another human was the same as us?

R. Racism is not saying “I don’t love you because you are different,” but “in order to be human, you have to be like me.” Wanting to do good, scientists have fallen into racism 2.0. We have killed the Neanderthals a second time because we did not want to understand what they really were. The same thing happened in the colonization of Africa, Australia, America; and it continues to happen in the 21st century. We cannot conceive of extraordinary human forms that are not us. We are prisoners of this blindness. It is very difficult to get out of ourselves and look without projecting ourselves.

P. Is everyone so wrong?

R. There is a site in Italy where remains of large, showy wings of some birds have been found. There were marks of flint tools on them. They were made by Neanderthals from the last period before their extinction. The conclusion was that they recovered these feathers to adorn themselves with plumes, as we did. I found a writing by the French explorer Jean Malaurie, who spent time with the Inuits of the Arctic, and he said that they pluck the feathers of birds to suck the marrow of the calamus, which is very nutritious. Suddenly, everything collapsed. The feathered Neanderthal is a caricature. In Spain, supposedly decorated walls have been found, also shell pendants, but every time we analyse the data carefully, they turn out to be too fragile.

1219 (27-06-24) Ludovic Slimak, before the interview. Samuel Sanchez

P. Is there a sense of guilt in all this?

R. Yes, there is guilt. In the 19th century, the myth of the noble savage was created. In the 20th century, we moved on to racism. But all the horror of the 20th century does not change the fact that evolution exists, and that we have two humanities, one that lived in Africa, us, and another in Europe, them, for 500,000 years, in totally different climates and environments. If after all that we think that they were the same as us, it is because we do not believe in evolution. It is creationism 2.0. These are unconscious movements to rehabilitate the Neanderthal, but be careful, because that always ends in assimilation.

P. And to think that there was assimilation is a mistake?

R. When I was a student I had an ethnography professor, Pierre Lemonnierwho invented the anthropology of techniques. He said that the day we understand that a Papua New Guinean who kills his wife by sticking three arrows in her back is a great man for his tribe, we can be good ethnographers. Confronting cultural otherness is always a shocking experience. Not one of our Western values ​​is universal. What they do in Papua shocks us, but what we do also surprises them. And when we confront the Neanderthal, there is not only cultural otherness, but also biological otherness. The Neanderthal cannot be a politically correct subject. We have to face it and look at it without masks, with total honesty, to try to understand what it is. We are talking about the great last extinction of humanity. The last time there was a human being on Earth who was not us.

P. Why do you think they disappeared?

R. In recent decades, it has been presented as if it were the extinction of the dinosaurs. But human beings do not become extinct like that. It has been said that both species had the same technological knowledge. But after having held millions of Neanderthal and Sapiens objects in our hands, they have nothing in common. Two pairs of glasses look very similar. The same thing happens with a glass, a wallet, a table. Sapiens follows processes of normalization and standardization, of uniformization. It is not something exclusive to the 20th and 21st centuries. The same happens with objects that are 140,000 years old found in the Rhône Valley, or 200,000 years old in the Horn of Africa. When I am presented with a Sapiens object, as soon as I see it, I understand it immediately. But the Neanderthal object is like a game of chess. I know how to make tools with flint, it is part of my training as a paleoanthropologist. When I pick up the Neanderthal tool, I see that it is very nice, but I don’t understand it. Days can go by until, suddenly, the solution comes to me. The interesting thing is that this object is unique in the world. I can see millions of them and none of them is identical to the other. With sapiens, after seeing 100, I know what the next ones will be like.

P. Does technology allow us to understand their minds?

R. These tools reveal to us their mental structure and show us that it has nothing to do with ours. We call the military uniform the dress code. Why do we ask the soldier to dress like everyone else, to march to the beat, etc.? So that he disappears as an individual and becomes just part of an anthill. In sapiens there are ways of being and understanding that are very dangerous. They are in our nature. This desire to do things at the same time, to go all in, makes us more effective than any other human species.

P. But when we met them in Europe we had sex and children who were accepted, probably wanted.

R. Geneticists have shown that all ancient sapiens and also the current ones have Neanderthal genes. However, the last Neanderthals did not have sapiens genes. What I bring [toma una reproducción de una mandíbula inferior fósil] This is a discovery that has not yet been published. It was found in the Mandrin cave in the Rhône valley and belongs to one of the last Neanderthals. We managed to extract DNA from a molar and it tells us that it lived about 40,000 years ago. This individual did not have any sapiens genes. However, it comes from a site where sapiens lived 10,000 years earlier. When the DNA was extracted, we realised that this is a totally unknown group of late Neanderthals. We are dealing with one of the last Neanderthals, possibly the last. The population of this individual and his ancestors had not exchanged a single gene with any other Neanderthal group for 50,000 years, not even those who lived a week’s walk away. We are dealing with elements of population behaviour that are fundamental to understanding extinction. 50,000 years of evolution is the difference between a wolf and a poodle. During the time that this population lived here, sapiens began to create communication networks that spanned 3,000 kilometres between the two ends of the Mediterranean. An object was found next to this individual that was a true technological feat. No one on Earth today would be able to reproduce it. It is a completely straight stone point, 10 centimetres long and two millimetres thick. These people had amazing technical abilities, but their way of understanding the world was different. Each object was unique and showed great creativity and freedom.

P. Aren’t we sapiens creative and free?

R. We would like that to be the definition of human beings, but it is not. If it were, we would have disappeared 40,000 years ago. What we are is a normalized, standardized, hyper-efficient species. There is something very dangerous about sapiens that leads to the extinction of any other human form. Now we are applying our efficiency to the natural environment. We are seeing a collapse of biodiversity. This is not because we evil sapiens want to destroy everything, but if we do not become aware of this, the natural world will collapse on our heads, and we will fall with it.

P. If they were so special, why didn’t their minds give rise to art?

R. My colleagues have looked for Neanderthal art in caves. But they are looking for what sapiens did. If we go to Altamira we see bison. The details of the legs are the same as those we see thousands of kilometres away, in the Ural Mountains of Russia. What does this tell us? That it is not art, it is technique. Everyone does exactly the same thing, like with flint. Paleolithic caves use the same code that communicates: “We are together and we are equal.” Art appeared in 1863 with the Salon of the Impressionists. Before that, everything was academic art, everyone painted the same thing. It was not art, but technique, extremely refined, artisanal. Manet, Pisarro, Monet, Renoir, rebelled and began to paint in a different way, and they were rejected for it. But in the end they opened their eyes to the world. That is true art. Sapiens do not accept art except as an anecdotal, individual moment of light. The academy is a kind of collective neurosis. With Neanderthals it is different. Their handcrafted objects, like the one found in Mandrin, are unique, unreproducible. That object says: I am the only one capable of doing this. It is the fusion of art and craftsmanship. We have not seen it because we have projected our sapiens mentality. There is Neanderthal art everywhere, behind the spotlights. However, in the sapiens there is no art. They were freer than us.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.