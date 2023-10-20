Paolo Jarre, Fagioli’s tutor, on Affari: gambling addiction? Call it a gambling disorder. On average it takes a year to heal, but…

Paolo Jarre is one of the leading Italian experts on issues related to pathological gambling. If he were a footballer he would be a top player, in his field he is considered a guru after a twenty-year career and unique field experience: he has treated 600 people with problems of this type. But the involuntary surge of popularity has arrived in recent days: he is the man who follows the Juventus midfielder, Nicolò Fagioli in his recovery journey. Italy’s eyes on you… “I would have preferred not to have them (laughs, ed.). I worked for several weeks in silence and I was certainly calmer”, he tells Affaritaliani.it. Today everyone talks about the phenomenon of gambling addiction: at dinner and in bars, at work and on social media. Paolo Jarre, however, explains that it is a wrong term: “It brings to mind children’s games. It’s called gambling disorder.” How long does it take to heal? “It’s a long job that takes an average of a year.” But be careful: “We do not talk about ‘recoveries’, but about ‘remissions’ and the ‘duration of remissions’.” How is it treated? “It’s a team effort”, long in various passages. From the “psychological-psychotherapeutic” line, therefore the “cognitive restructuring” and then…

The interview with Paolo Jarre, the psychotherapist who follows Nicolò Fagioli

Professor, how many patients suffering from gambling addiction have you had in your career?

“First of all, let’s not call it gambling addiction, even if it is now a losing battle, because it recalls children’s games. With this term you imagine someone who… doesn’t stop going on the slide or on the swing. The technical term that recurs in international literature And ‘gambling disorder‘. I’ll tell you more: gambling is not a ‘game’, but an entertainment activity. Do you think that in other languages ​​the term ‘is used’gamble‘ Not ‘game’. Having said this, I have been dealing with this disease for more than twenty years and overall with my working group we have managed around 600 cases”

After six hundred cases, is there a general profile that can be made, an identikit linked to people suffering from gambling addiction or gambling disorder, whatever you want to call it?

“Talking about a typical profile is not correct, because it’s like trying to do it for someone who takes drugs. The games are very different from each other and the sports betting player is very different from the slot machine or scratch card player. Rather that men by women, those who do it offline or online…. The web sector has also been strongly driven by Covid and its restrictions. There is no age group, no socio-economic or educational condition that is spared. There are greater factors, structural vulnerabilities”

For example…

“Let’s think about the elderly who perhaps have cognitive impairment, a lot of free time and loneliness. There is certainly a greater risk”

But if the elderly are more vulnerable, how can young, rich and famous children be classified?

“They have another type of vulnerability. In some ways, free time has an impact on them too: footballers don’t work ‘in the factory’ 40 hours a week. And then those who do sports are immersed in an environment where there is a lot of talk about betting and probability. Let’s think about how the law on the ban on gambling advertising was circumvented: in Italy it has been banned for 4 years, but there are banners at the stadium, in the sports newspapers there is a page with the odds. It is passed as if it were technical information, not an advertisement. An information leaflet. And young people are immersed in this situation. A player on a football field has gigantic writings on all four sides advertising online gaming sites”

So in your opinion should this situation be regulated?

“It should be prohibited, as happens with cigarette advertising. Instead, this way the advertising ban is circumvented, there is no longer the television bombardment of ‘Do you like to win easy’, but in any case the general population is less exposed but athletes are. So each group has its own types of risk, in online gaming it is greater among younger people who also spend more time on their mobile phones”

How do you cure a person suffering from gambling addiction/gambling disorder?

“There is a line of work of a psychological-psychotherapeutic nature which consists in helping people who have this mentality of approaching the game to think differently with respect to probability. Very often they have superstitions. The so-called ‘magical thinking’: a way of think that in some way you can influence the outcome of certain things. They are often imbued with this way of thinking. I’ll give you the example of money…”

Or?

“If you throw a coin and it comes up heads 50 times, a rational person knows that on the fifty-first toss the probability of heads or tails coming up is always 50%: it is the law of the independence of the bet. A person who tends to have a cognitive distortion compared to this he says ‘no it is likely that now it will be tails‘. I trivialized the speech to make the player’s erroneous thinking the focus. And this requires a fairly long process of cognitive restructuring. Then there is all the work on the emotional side”

What is it about?

“And still on the psychotherapeutic front, very often these are people who have a tendency towards depression and to use gaming as a modulator of their emotional state. Isolating themselves from the world through gaming and staying in a sort of bubble. These are works of character psychological and psychotherapeutic”

Then…

“There is all the work needed to repair behavioral damage, both within the family and outside the family. Very often when people come to get help they are people with very deteriorated situations, separations in progress or major conflicts. So this is also an aspect in which work is needed. There is also the work of stabilizing the debt situation, because many players get into more debt than they could recover in the rest of their lives. So there are also specific legal tools to restructure the debt and pay part of it. Often there is also a compromised judicial situation given that some commit crimes and this too needs to be worked on. And so also on the so-called financial education: many players have a distorted relationship with money, they are unable to connect it with effort and the work to earn it. For many they are ‘chips’, not money. There are many areas to work on, for this reason it is usually more appropriate to operate in multi-professional work groups with the presence of psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers , professional educators. It’s a team effort”

Roughly speaking, after all this work, how long does it take for a person to recover?

“I give it a symbolic term, because it changes from person to person. It’s a long job that takes an average of a year. And keep in mind that it’s never completely resolved enough to be able to say ‘I completely forget about it’. Just like with alcohol and drugs, you have to live the rest of your life with ‘open door‘, or rather the ‘eyes open’. In some circumstances – whether negative or positive – the situation can recur. Like for a smoker who has stopped: after 10 years maybe a big problem happens at a family or professional level, he is at risk of starting again and the next day he smokes as if he had never stopped. In fact we don’t talk about ‘healings‘, But say ‘remissions‘ and of ‘duration of remissions‘. The ideal one is for the rest of life, but the basic vulnerability must be taken into account – for genetic reasons rather than developmental reasons in early childhood: that does not change. But you can help build defenses”

You have had 600 cases of people suffering from gambling addiction, you have twenty years of experience, but now all of Italy is talking about Paolo Jarre because he is the ‘tutor’ of the Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli. Doesn’t he feel … the eyes of the country on him?

“I would have preferred not to have them (laughs, ed). I worked for several weeks in silence and I was certainly calmer”

Do you feel responsibility?

“Certainly. Furthermore, with the sentence that has been passed, the measure of the sporting sanction is linked to a therapeutic path. This happens in the penal field, for example with the alternative punishments for alcoholics and drug addicts, so if they go to the community and the punishment is suspended or served there. It is the first time that the sports justice system has made a similar intervention: if the boy does not receive treatment he essentially returns to the original sanction. So there is a huge mutual responsibility, of the doctor and the patient”

How long has this journey been taking?

“A couple of months. We are in an initial phase”

