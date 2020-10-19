After the lockdown, except for a few cities, cinemas have opened in the rest of the country. However, the release of films on OTT platforms is still in progress. In this episode, the trailer of the film ‘Ludo’ has been released, which is releasing on November 12. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi in the lead roles.

‘Ludo’ of life, home is to return

The trailer of this film by Anurag Basu is fun. There are as many stories as there are characters and, of course, all the stories are connected to each other. According to what is understood from the trailer, ‘Ludo’ is basically a story of four people. All four are getting killed by luck and the lives of all four are connected to each other with events.

Watch the trailer of LUDO here



Official trailer release of ‘Ludo’

What says whose character

The trailer is a put of laughter. A little thrill. Is a little demonic. Is a world of crime. Overall everything is there. Rajkummar Rao is seen in the role of a thug, while Abhishek Bachchan is kidnapping a small child. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a gunman crook, while Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is that of a normal human being. Sana Fatima Sheikh is caught in the trap of lies and deceit. While a lot is happening with Sanya’s character.

Entertainment is promising, but …

Of course it is a little difficult to explain the story of such a huge starcast in a two and a half minute trailer. But it is definitely that the story looks funny. The actors are experienced and the directors are experienced. In such a situation, ‘Ludo’ definitely promises that she will entertain. On November 12, when the film will be released on Netflix, the real taste will be known.