The trailer of this film by Anurag Basu is fun. There are as many stories as there are characters and, of course, all the stories are connected to each other. According to what is understood from the trailer, ‘Ludo’ is basically a story of four people. All four are getting killed by luck and the lives of all four are connected to each other with events.
The trailer is a put of laughter. A little thrill. Is a little demonic. Is a world of crime. Overall everything is there. Rajkummar Rao is seen in the role of a thug, while Abhishek Bachchan is kidnapping a small child. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a gunman crook, while Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is that of a normal human being. Sana Fatima Sheikh is caught in the trap of lies and deceit. While a lot is happening with Sanya’s character.
Of course it is a little difficult to explain the story of such a huge starcast in a two and a half minute trailer. But it is definitely that the story looks funny. The actors are experienced and the directors are experienced. In such a situation, ‘Ludo’ definitely promises that she will entertain. On November 12, when the film will be released on Netflix, the real taste will be known.
