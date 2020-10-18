Atlético returned to the path of victory to stay two points behind Barcelona and regain second position in the standings. The rojiblancas, despite the absences, won on their visit to a Santa Teresa who had started the course with four of the possible six points. Badajoz’s first defeat against Atlético that was resolved thanks to the goals of Ludmila and Deyna Castellanos.

Dani González chose to change the drawing and put more muscle in the center of the field. Moore, Amanda and Meseguer formed a trivote in which they had the trident Duggan, Deyna and Ludmila at the top. Meanwhile, Van Dongen repeated in the center of the rear with Tounkara and Alexadri moved to the right side instead of the young French Kadazi. And the rojiblancas came out with the intention of solving the game as soon as possible. Deyna, with a great header, had the first rojiblanca and, in the 19th minute, a good connection between Deyna and Ludmila in a counter ended with a goal from the Brazilian that opened the scoring. A good Santa Teresa was not wrinkled, who tried, but could not hurt the rojiblancas.

After the restart, Atlético kept wanting to have the ball and reaching Aguirre’s goal. Ludmila and Deyna had the best of the mattresses. The goal was resisting and the changes came with a Santa Teresa who knew that he could take something positive with any play. Until, in the final stretch, A great center from Duggan was sent by Deyna to the back of the net to sign the rojiblancas’ second goal. Atlético got up from the resvalón against Grranadilla just a week ago and remains two points behind a more leading Barcelona.