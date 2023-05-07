It is with great pleasure that we report the availability of the third number Of Ludenz, the paper magazine of videogame culture. Called virtualisis a volume of one hundred and forty pages (about double the previous issues) and is “the result of a work of reflection, research and writing – both for the elaboration of its literary contents and for its graphic layout – which has took several months to make. We are talking about a reflective adventure that relates the video game even with cultural fields that are little considered when it comes to the same – see dream, diary writing, conscience, anthroposophy, spiritual philosophy – among others. “

Inside the issue you will also find gods QR codes exclusives that refer to exclusive digital content.

Let’s see the cover of the new number:

The cover of Ludenz issue 3, Virtualis

“About his graphic soul, we really liked the idea of ​​placing its literary contents in a graphic context that recalled the mimeographed fanzine – between typing and electronic transfer for printing – but always maintaining the high quality of the paper. The 140 pages of VIRTUALIS therefore favor the literary dimension by experiencing contrasts between writing on paper, the typographic dimension and the imaginary connected to virtual reality.”

going on Ludenz official site you can read theeditorial and the Virtualis table of contents, as well as buying the magazine.