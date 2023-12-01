Lucy Telge: “Christmas doesn’t have to change”

The tireless dancer, teacher of generations and director of the Lima Municipal Ballet, Lucy Telge, presents the story of Clarita and her Nutcracker doll, from today until December 26 at the Municipal Theater of Lima. The show celebrates its coral wedding on stage. A classic of classics. Tickets in the Teleticket modules or via the web.

—What has been the biggest challenge of 2023 for the Lima Municipal Ballet?

—Being able to maintain the company throughout the year to give good shows as we are used to despite the recession. We would have liked to raise the salaries of the dancers and administrators, but we have not been able to. We always need the economic issue very much.

—The country is currently experiencing a critical moment politically and socially. What vision should we live with next Christmas?

—For me, Christmas is a more religious than social holiday and each of us can experience it in our own way. Although we are going through difficult times in another sense, Christmas does not have to change.

—And by the way, what does 35 Christmases with the Nutcracker represent?

—When we started performing Nutcracker here in Lima in 1988, I can tell you, no store sold a Nutcracker doll, nobody knew what it was even though this work was performed all over the world because it was a ballet that takes place in one Christmas night. Since the Municipal Ballet presented it every year, the name has become known and now where there is not a Nutcracker for sale, we have made it a classic.

—In these more than three decades, what have been the biggest changes in this production or is there perhaps someone from the cast who has remained throughout this time?

—The changes may be mostly in the choreography; Remember that it was the maestro Mario Galizzi who did the assembly for the first time for us. He gave the work more striking effects, such as the tree that grows or the house that disappears. While upon his arrival, maestro Mikhail Koukharev brought ideas from the Russian Nutcracker version and made some modifications. There is no dancer who remains after so many years, because like an athlete, a dancer’s career is short.

—And as a teacher of generations of dancers, what would you say to parents whose children show an interest in ballet?

—That they fully support their children because there is nothing better in life than being able to do what one likes. And if they can become professionals and can work on something that fascinates them, that is a great gift.

—You have always emphasized the importance of bringing culture closer to the people, how has it been in recent months in this regard?

—In each season and thanks to a co-production with the Municipality of Lima we always do at least one free performance for people who cannot pay a ticket or are of low economic resources and an educational performance for schools. But, also, as in previous years, we have offered this new management the power to go out to other districts and remote areas (to) present extracts and thus reach a larger audience.

