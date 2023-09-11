Lucy: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Monday 11 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Lucy, a 2014 film written and directed by Luc Besson, will be broadcast. The main actors of the film are Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Min-sik Choi and Amr Waked. Johansson plays the protagonist Lucy, a girl who acquires incredible psychophysical abilities, comparable to real superpowers, when a nootropic and psychedelic drug is absorbed into her bloodstream. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lucy Miller is a girl who studies in Taipei, constantly gets high at rave parties and doesn’t know what to do with herself. One day her boyfriend Richard forces her to deliver a briefcase for her: at the moment of delivery Richard is killed and Lucy is kidnapped by a group of Korean criminals, whose leader is the ruthless boss Jang (for whom the briefcase was intended ). Forced to carry out the task of drug courier, a bag taken from the briefcase containing a new substance, synthetic CPH4, was surgically inserted into her abdomen (four bags of this substance were contained in the briefcase, and the other three were grafted onto others three couriers).

Following a beating to which she is subjected by a gangster who would like to abuse her, the bag she is carrying tears and the contents spill inside her body. The substance is absorbed by her body and Lucy begins to acquire extraordinary physical and mental abilities, such as extrasensory perceptions, insensitivity to pain, photographic memory, accelerated learning, telepathy and telekinesis, dramatically increasing the ability to exploit her brain. She thus begins a journey to the borders of science fiction.

Lucy: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Lucy, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Scarlett JohanssonLucy Miller

Morgan Freeman: prof. Samuel Norman

Min-sik Choi: Jang

Amr Waked: Pierre Del Rio

Pilou Asbæk: Richard

Analeigh TiptonCaroline

Alessandro Giallocosta: Marco Brezzi

Nicolas Phongpheth: Jii

Jan Oliver Schroeder: Courier

Luca Angeletti: Courier

Streaming and TV

Where to see Lucy live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 11 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.