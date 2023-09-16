After the conviction, Lucy Letby she appealed. The whole world has read the story of the nurse who destroyed the lives of many families, causing the death of seven newborns and reducing another six to serious conditions.

For the judge, Lucy Letby acted with premeditation and cruelty, driven by his mental state. She believed that she would never become a mother and that she would never be happy. The nurse worked at Countess of Chester Hospital, in the neonatal department. He took those babies, mostly premature babies, injected air into their veins, milk into their stomachs, insulin into their blood and tubes down their throats. She then pretended to be worried and helped her colleagues revive them. The six surviving minors suffered serious health consequences and will require care for the rest of their lives.

Lucy Letby’s motive

Investigators found the motive in the woman’s diaries, inside her home. The nurse was unhappy and dissatisfied with her life. She would never become a mother and that had pushed her to breaking the dream of many new mothers.

After being sentenced to life imprisonment for each crime, the nurse appealed. On the day of the sentence, last August 21st, she did not appear in court. Her name became famous throughout the world, the child killer nurse cruelest in British history.

Despite her absence, the judge decided to proceed and sentence her to life. Life sentences are applied to defendants considered the cruelest and who have committed the most unjustifiable crimes and cannot be changed for life. According to the Court, her actions were committed without no sense of guilt, against every human instinct and in a sadistic way. Not only that, the nurse has always denied her responsibility for the death of seven newborns and for reducing another six to serious conditions.