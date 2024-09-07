Cyberpunk Edgerunners is one of the most beloved animated series of recent years, especially if we talk about productions based on video games. In particular, the public was struck by Lucy, the young co-star of the story. The world of cosplay has also recreated her several times, as shown for example anastasiya_dryomova with his Lucy cosplay.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is based on the Night City that we can explore in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. This is just one season and there will be no sequel, although CD Projekt says it plans to make more similar products.