Lucy Cabrera spoke out after being accused by Clara Seminara of being an unethical lawyer when assuming the defense of Enrique Espejo, better known as ‘Yucca’, when he was his witness to the alleged harassment of which he was a victim by the comedian. Now, the lawyer made it clear to her former television partner that she was not responsible for the defense of the JB member on ATV.

The television host also revealed that Seminara would handle a ‘modus operandi’ regarding the accusations without having evidence. “He said that I was his lawyer and now with a lack of ethics I belong to ‘Yuca’. How was I going to be a lawyer for someone who didn’t have a process going? It is incongruous, and Lies without proof have been made a ‘modus operandi’ , I declare in an interview for Trome.

On the other hand, Cabrera recalled what happened between the comedians. “At that time Danny (Rosales) was doing the Miss Tal contest, Clara was commenting on her full contact classes and I think ‘Yuca’ was stopped or was coming. She told him: ‘Hit me, it won’t hurt, my stomach is very hard’ and he replied: ‘No girl, because I’m a street fighter’, all in jest. In one of those movements, Clara lost her hand and hit ‘Yuca’ by chance and he reacted, grabbed her hand and slapped her on the hip. She says you grabbed my p*** and slaps her twice, we all intervene there. Then Jorge (Benavides), his wife, ‘Yuca’ and Clara talk and apologize. That’s what happened.”

Will a lawyer assume the legal defense of ‘Yuca’?

The lawyer said that Enrique Espejo sought her help on legal issues. “If at that moment you did justice with your hand, then now why do you continue with the same. That is why ‘Yuca’ came and told me to advise him in this regard. I am not a witness, in the judicial process that they have initiated, of either of them. Now I will assume the defense of ‘Yuca’, but not because of that process, but because of another that Clarita will file.

Lucy Cabrera will help women victims of violence in her new program

After announcing her return to television as a television host, Lucy Cabrera told what her program will deal with. “After a lot of effort, I will finally make this dream come true, of having a program in which I will deal with legal and social assistance cases. Let’s help battered and homeless women. The difference between Andrea Llosa’s program and the one Lady had is that I am a trial lawyer and I know the procedures, so we will not do a show.”

Clara Seminara outraged with Jorge Benavides

During the Love and Fire program on January 20, actress Clara Seminara spoke loud and clear about the return of ‘Yuca’ to the cast of JB on ATV, despite the fact that the comedian was denounced by Seminara for having touched her in a way improperly during one of the recordings of the ex-program El Wasap de JB.