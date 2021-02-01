Jeison Lucumí will be the next player to leave Elche’s squad, after the departure of Youssouf Koné to Turkish football, where he will play for Hatayspor of the Super League. The Colombian midfielder has already said goodbye to his teammates this Monday, after having trained this morning with the team at Díez Iborra.

The Colombian midfielder has decided to leave the Elche team due to lack of minutes he has had with coach Jorge Almirón. Lucumí has ​​only participated in five official meetings, two in the League in the First Division (Valencia and Villarreal) and three in the Copa del Rey (Buñol, La Nucia and Rayo Vallecano). The coach, who was his great supporter in the summer after having him under his command at Atlético Nacional de Colombia, hardly gave him opportunities so he preferred to seek another destination.

Fate could be back in South America, where it has sounded for San Lorenzo. It would be the second free card for Bragarnik to reinforce the squad with the arrival of two more players. There are many open operations and the Argentine businessman and agent will rush the deadline to try to select the best possible. Lhe priorities are a midfielder and a defender, preferably a right back.