Davinson Sanchez has become one of the key headlines in the era of Nestor Lorenzo. The center back has earned a place in the Colombia selection and its performance has sparked the interest of a giant Italy.

The Colombian player, who had a turbulent exit from Premier League Tottenhamhas been consolidated in el Galatasaray of Türkiye and he is one of the most reliable center backs in the Turkish Super League. His presentations and performance have not gone unnoticed and the Naples He laid his eyes on him.

Davinson He has become one of the coach's trusted men Okan Buruk, This season he has played eight games in the league. Türkiye and he scored a goal. Furthermore, in the Champions League he was one of the most outstanding players on his team and played four games, the most memorable against Manchester United in which he gave two assists.

Good numbers put you on the radar of the Naples, who is looking for centre-backs in the market after the departure of the South Korean Kim Min-jae and the defensive problems that the team led by Walter Mazzarri.

According to the information of Calciomercato.itthose from southern Italy could bet on the Colombian born in Caloto and they would disburse close to 8 million euros for his transfer from Galatasarayless than the market value that places it Transfermarkt, which is 16 million.

Lucumí is also on Napoli's agenda

John Jáner Lucumi It also arouses the interest of Naples for its preponderant performance in the Bologna, Italy's sensation team, has led him to earn several accolades in the country of the boot, being one of the most reliable center backs in the tournament.

The team technician rossoblu Thiago Motta He has classified it as a standard in defense. Jhon is one of the players responsible for the fact that Bologna, a mid-table club, is fighting hand in hand with the greats of Serie A and is in fourth position in the table with 31 points, surpassing Rome, Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta and Fiorentina.



According to the journalist Giovanni Scotti, the club partenopei wants to make another attempt to sign the Colombian national team center back to form a more reliable line of center backs after the doubts left by the Brazilian Nathan.

Il #Napoli near rinforzi dalla Serie A, which we know well the Italian championship. It will be the priority track, but it will not be simple. Piacciono #Lucumi del Bologna (già cercato in estate) and #Dragusin of Genoa, che il Napoli scambierebbe with Ostigard. Wide idea #Demiral… — Giovanni Scotto (@scottotweet) December 27, 2023

“Napoli is looking for reinforcements from the A series, or who know the Italian championship well. This will be the priority route, but it will not be easy. They like Lucumi of Bologna (already searched in summer) and Dragusin of Genoa, whom Napoli would change for Ostigard“wrote the communicator on his digital platforms.

The idea of Naples is to give him a defender who knows the tournament and gives guarantees to the coach Walter Mazzarri to return to the fight for him Italian Scudetto.

However, it is not such a simple negotiation, according to information from the Transfermarkt portal, the value of John Lucumí is 11 million euros, But from Italy it is said that his departure from Bologna would not be for less than 20 million euros.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

